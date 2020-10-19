Michelle Keegan returns to Coronation Street six years after leaving the soap

By

Michelle Keegan was left reflecting on her past as she returned to the famous Coronation Street set on Monday.

The Stockport-born actress revealed on her Instagram Stories that she was feeling emotional as she walked along the famous cobbles.

Michelle, 33, became a fan favourite when she burst onto screens playing barmaid Tina McIntyre between 2008 and 2014, before making the decision to walk away from the soap.

However, it is not yet known why Michelle returned to the set located at MediaCity UK in Salford, Manchester.

Taking to her Stories, the Our Girl star shared a video clip as she strolled past Dev Allahan’s corner shop and onto the famous street.

Captioning her post, Michelle wrote: “Look where I am…

“Feels like yesterday I was on these cobbles,” alongside a red heart emoji.

Michelle’s character Tina was brutally murdered by con-man Rob Donovan, who pushed her off the balcony of the builder’s yard after she threatened to expose his crimes.

Although her character died in cold blood, she has previously hinted that she would return to the show in a dramatic storyline.

Speaking in 2018, Michelle said: “I always say that I’d love to go back to Corrie – I was always a massive fan of Coronation Street growing up and I’ll never say never. You never know what happens in the future.”

However, she once said that she is glad she made the decision to walk away from the ITV programme as it allowed her to make a name for herself in the acting industry.

“I could have stayed at Corrie my whole life, it’s like a family there. But I thought if I didn’t leave when I did, I never would have left because it was so comfortable.

“But the way things are I can’t do that, so I have to go out and find work. I have to push myself now and go for lots of auditions. I’m a jobbing actress. It means I go to meetings and I enjoy that buzz.”

She has since gone on to take the leading role in BBC’s Our Girl, Sky’s Brassic and Tina and Bobby.

