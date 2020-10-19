Home Tv & Radio Michelle Keegan returns to Coronation Street six years after leaving the soap
Tv & Radio

Michelle Keegan returns to Coronation Street six years after leaving the soap

0

By

staronline@reachplc.com (Daniel Bird)

Michelle Keegan was left reflecting on her past as she returned to the famous Coronation Street set on Monday.

The Stockport-born actress revealed on her Instagram Stories that she was feeling emotional as she walked along the famous cobbles.

Michelle, 33, became a fan favourite when she burst onto screens playing barmaid Tina McIntyre between 2008 and 2014, before making the decision to walk away from the soap.

However, it is not yet known why Michelle returned to the set located at MediaCity UK in Salford, Manchester.

Taking to her Stories, the Our Girl star shared a video clip as she strolled past Dev Allahan’s corner shop and onto the famous street.

Michelle returned to the famous cobbles after walking away six years ago

Captioning her post, Michelle wrote: “Look where I am…

“Feels like yesterday I was on these cobbles,” alongside a red heart emoji.

- Advertisement -

Michelle’s character Tina was brutally murdered by con-man Rob Donovan, who pushed her off the balcony of the builder’s yard after she threatened to expose his crimes.

Although her character died in cold blood, she has previously hinted that she would return to the show in a dramatic storyline.

Michelle shot to fame playing barmaid Tina McIntyre

Speaking in 2018, Michelle said: “I always say that I’d love to go back to Corrie – I was always a massive fan of Coronation Street growing up and I’ll never say never. You never know what happens in the future.”

However, she once said that she is glad she made the decision to walk away from the ITV programme as it allowed her to make a name for herself in the acting industry.

“I could have stayed at Corrie my whole life, it’s like a family there. But I thought if I didn’t leave when I did, I never would have left because it was so comfortable.

“But the way things are I can’t do that, so I have to go out and find work. I have to push myself now and go for lots of auditions. I’m a jobbing actress. It means I go to meetings and I enjoy that buzz.”

She has since gone on to take the leading role in BBC’s Our Girl, Sky’s Brassic and Tina and Bobby.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJosé Padilla dead: Legendary Ibiza DJ dies after colon cancer battle aged 64
Next articleThe hidden factors that could produce a surprise Trump victory

RELATED ARTICLES

Tv & Radio

Louise Minchin cuts off BBC Breakfast guest as she abruptly ends interview 

0
ByFielding began: “Well it certainly feels like things have moved on from the backend of last week.   “With Robert Jenrick himself reaching out to council...
Read more
Tv & Radio

A Place in the Sun: Jasmine Harman 'leaves role' in rare move leaving guests to view alone

0
ByAlan explained they did still want to get as close to their budget as possible so he asked Jasmine to call the agent and...
Read more
Tv & Radio

90 Day Fiance's Yazan And Brittany Situation Finally Makes A Lot More Sense After Latest Update

0
ByThe latest episode delivered some big updates on Yazan's struggles, which included losing his job, living on the streets, and being ostracized by his...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Kim Kardashian West terrified Kourtney would 'find her dead' after Paris robbery

0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Daniel Bird) Kim Kardashian West was left in tears as she spoke about the moment she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, saying she...
Read more
Tv & Radio

GMB fans baffled as Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid missing from ITV show

0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Ailbhe MacMahon) Good Morning Britain fans were surprised to switch on their tellies at the crack of dawn on Monday to see Kate Garraway...
Read more
Tv & Radio

The Walking Dead season 11 theories: Daryl kills Maggie as Reedus hints Negan is 'family'

0
ByAnd if so, with the "family" comparison, could Daryl see Negan now as a brother and stop at nothing to protect him? If Maggie were...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Covid: Latest Greater Manchester talks end with no agreement

U.K. 0
ByRelated Topics
Read more

2K under fire for adding unskippable in-game ads to the full-price NBA 2K21 a month after release

Gaming 0
ByOut of bounds.2K has come under fire from NBA 2K21 players for adding unskippable in-game adverts. As reported by Stevivor, 2K recently added unskippable adverts into...
Read more

Who's in? Who's Out? 'Southern Charm' Season 7: What We Know

Celebrity 0
BySarah Hearon The tide is changing in Charleston. Cameran Eubanks may not be back for Southern Charm season 7, but the show must go on. Southern...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: