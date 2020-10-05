Microsoft Surface Laptop Go launches with price that should have Google and Apple worried

Microsoft has taken the wraps off a new addition to its ever-expanding line of Surface hardware, the Surface Laptop Go. As the name suggests, this is designed to be a more affordable variant of the Surface Laptop 3. And starting from £549.99, this Windows 10 machine almost certainly has Google and Apple a little worried.

That’s because that aggressive price point brings this fully-fledged laptop, which ships with a 13-hour battery life and HD touchscreen display, shoulder-to-shoulder with the entry-level Apple iPad (complete with its keyboard accessory) and Google Chromebooks – both of which are popular options with school boards and individual students looking to upgrade to the latest kit.

As it stands, the Surface Laptop Go is one of the most affordable options in the Surface line-up, which are designed by Microsoft to showcase the best of its Windows 10 and Office 365 software. In fact, the Laptop Go is only beaten by the Surface Go 2, which has a tablet form-factor coupled with a Type Cover and Surface Pen stylus for extra productivity.

Surface Laptop Go only has a 12.4-inch display, compared with the 13.5-inch one found on the Surface Laptop 3. However, it keeps the same 3:2 aspect ratio found on the vast majority of Microsoft’s hardware. That smaller frame means the Surface Laptop Go is the lightest Surface laptop yet – weighing in at 1,110 grams. That’s lighter than a MacBook Air.

Despite its diddy size, the Surface Laptop Go still manages to pack a full size keyboard – with 1.3mm of travel – and a pretty expansive trackpad. There’s also room for USB-C and USB-A ports, so you won’t have to worry about packing any adapters in your bag to connect to any hard-drives, printers, scanners or flash drives.

