Pokemon Sword and Shield Direct stream: Nintendo to expose NEW Switch secrets

UPDATE: Pokemon Sword and Shield details have been revealed by Nintendo.

In a brand new gameplay trailer (below), Nintendo reveals a whole host of new Gigantamax Pokemon, including Pikachu, Eevee and Charmander.

Fans can unlock Gigantamax Pikachu by having a Let’s Go Pikachu save file. The same is true of Gigantamax Eevee.

ORIGINAL: Pokemon Sword and Shield will take centre stage during a brand new Nintendo Direct presentation on October 16, it has been confirmed.

The Pokemon Sword and Shield Nintendo Direct takes place at 2pm BST in the UK.

The news was announced over on the official Pokemon Twitter page, alongside a brief teaser about what to expect (below).

Unfortunately, however, the teaser doesn’t give much away, although the GIF would suggest that Nintendo will reveal more about the battle system.

Or maybe it has something to do with the rumoured Pokemon Go crossover, which is likely to take place after the app’s Halloween event comes to an end.

Nintendo may even take the opportunity to officially reveal the map, especially following a recent leak.

Express Online will update the article when the new information goes live, so check back later for more on Pokemon Sword and Shield.

New Pokemon Sword and Shield information is coming thick and fast as we approach the November release date.