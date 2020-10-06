PS Now October 2020 games LIVE with surprise PlayStation 4 exclusives

PS Now gamers have new titles to check out in October

For anyone who was waiting to find out what would be added to the PS Now lineup this month, it looks like it was worth it. Sony is providing some top first-party exclusive from the PS4, with a total of five games being added to the service. The only downside to this is that a few have been removed, including Just Cause 4 and Watch Dogs 2. But the inclusion of two PS4 first-party exclusives will no doubt go down well with gamers looking for something new to try. As confirmed today by Sony, gamers on PS4 and PC can now stream Days Gone, MediEvil, Friday the 13th, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince and Rad.

So, not a bad start to the month for PlayStation Now gamers looking for something new to try. - Advertisement - Gamers should know that there are a few limitations in place, including the fact that Days Gone will be removed early next year. PS Now subscribers have around three months to get everything they can out of it before it disappears from the lineup. However, the other new additions do not have the same timer attached, meaning that they will be sticking around for some time. You can find the official descriptions for each game listed below, courtesy of Sony: