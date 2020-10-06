Roland Mouret on How to Create a Vacation Bag for the Summer That Wasn’t

Here, Roland Mouret, known for his feminine silhouettes and famous bodycon Galaxy dress, has chosen to create a knotted handbag out of a simple square of denim and an inexpensive metal chain. He calls it the Nimes.

“I used denim off-cuts I had at home and bought a chain from the local market to create this bag, called the Nimes because that dark indigo blue reminds me of the town in the south of France where many believe denim originated,” Mr. Mouret said.

“To me, this bag has that South of France attitude. I’d pair with wide leg trousers and a one-shoulder silk top for an al fresco drink with friends.”