Steam Game Festival autumn edition: Start time, FREE downloads, what to expect
Steam Game Festival autumn edition: Start time, FREE downloads, what to expect

Hellish Quart is a physics-based sword fighting game that is made by a former animator and motion capture actor for CD Projekt Red’s classic The Witcher 3. It is set to launch in early access during December, and ahead of this release date it looks like the fence em up will be playable during the next Steam Game Festival.

Announcing the upcoming autumn event, the official Steam Twitter posted: “We’ve worked with @sumichu, @andylaso, @spikevegeta and @oatsngoats to bring you hours of gameplay & commentary on titles featured in the Steam Game Festival! Here’s a sneak preview! Catch the rest starting tomorrow on the Steam Game Festival page.”

The @Steam Twitter later added: “More to look forward to tomorrow: Developer interviews featuring @siractionslacks & @PyrionFlax, plus developer livestreams and Q&As all through the week. Also, lots of upcoming games you can play for free! Did we say that already?”

