The Chase: ‘Madness’ Viewers left stunned by Dani Harmer’s appearance on show

The Chase has made a return to our screens over the festive period, leaving viewers delighted after the tea-time favourite had been absent for the past few weeks. Four different celebrities stepped up to the podium this evening to face The Chaser but fans were left stunned by one contestant in particular.

Tonight, four famous faces joined together to take on Chaser Anne Hegerty in a bid to take home money for their charities.

Broadcaster and Olympian Chemmy Alcott, comedian Alex Horne, World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall all joined actor Dani Harmer this evening.

However, viewers were left amazed by Dani, who is best known for her role as Tracy Beaker in CBBC show The Story of Tracy Beaker.

Host Bradley Walsh was quick to quiz the star about her stint on the long-running children’s show.

