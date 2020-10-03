Xbox Game Pass money saving deal is ideal prep for Xbox Series X release date

A great deal is running on Xbox Game Pass right now which is deal prep for the Series X launch

Xbox Game Pass offers incredible value for money, and a money saving deal that’s running right now makes it even cheaper. An Xbox Game Pass subscription typically costs £7.99 a month, but you get plenty of bang for your buck. Besides a range of third-party titles (which currently includes Nier Automata and Yakuza games such as Kiwami 2) Game Pass subscribers also get first-party Xbox titles on day one – without paying an extra penny. That means if you’re an Xbox Game Pass member when highly anticipated Xbox Series X and Series S titles such as Halo Infinite or Fable land you won’t have to pay any extra to play them.

It’s a great deal, and means Xbox Game Pass is virtually an essential purchase for anyone thinking of picking up an Xbox Series X or Series S this November.

Both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have a worldwide release date of November 10, with pre-orders for the Xbox Series X selling thick and fast.

Stock for the cheaper, less powerful Series S is available – with the console available for just £249, a staggering price point for a next-gen system.

And if you’re thinking of picking up an Xbox Game Pass membership to go with your shiny new console then now might be the best time to do so.