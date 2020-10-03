Home Gaming Xbox Game Pass money saving deal is ideal prep for Xbox Series...
Gaming

Xbox Game Pass money saving deal is ideal prep for Xbox Series X release date

0

A great deal is running on Xbox Game Pass right now which is deal prep for the Series X launch (Image: MICROSOFT)

Xbox Game Pass offers incredible value for money, and a money saving deal that’s running right now makes it even cheaper. An Xbox Game Pass subscription typically costs £7.99 a month, but you get plenty of bang for your buck. Besides a range of third-party titles (which currently includes Nier Automata and Yakuza games such as Kiwami 2) Game Pass subscribers also get first-party Xbox titles on day one – without paying an extra penny. That means if you’re an Xbox Game Pass member when highly anticipated Xbox Series X and Series S titles such as Halo Infinite or Fable land you won’t have to pay any extra to play them.

Related articles

It’s a great deal, and means Xbox Game Pass is virtually an essential purchase for anyone thinking of picking up an Xbox Series X or Series S this November.

Both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have a worldwide release date of November 10, with pre-orders for the Xbox Series X selling thick and fast.

Stock for the cheaper, less powerful Series S is available – with the console available for just £249, a staggering price point for a next-gen system.

And if you’re thinking of picking up an Xbox Game Pass membership to go with your shiny new console then now might be the best time to do so.

At the time of writing, online retailer CDKeys is running a great deal on Xbox Game Pass membership. CDKeys has slashed the price of three months access to Xbox Game Pass by 38 percent – with the price cut from just shy of £24 to £14.99.

- Advertisement -

GET THE DEAL HERE

That’s not all though, CDKeys has also reduced the price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives access to the Xbox Game Pass library as well as letting gamers play multiplayer games online via Xbox Live Gold. Three months worth of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate access has been reduced by CDKeys from around £30 to £22.99 – a saving of 23 percent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE DEAL

Game Pass looks like it will be an essential purchase for the Xbox Series X and S (Image: MICROSOFT)

After making your CDKeys purchase you will receive an activation code which you will be able to redeem on your console’s Store on online. If you have decided to purchase an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S via the All Access monthly payment programme then you won’t need to purchase Game Pass separately.

That’s because Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is included in the price of your monthly payments. Xbox Game Pass has over 100 games in its library, and this huge selection of games is getting bolstered even further soon.

EA Play is getting added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no extra cost, giving Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S gamers access to tonnes of titles such as FIFA 20, Burnout Paradise Remastered and Need for Speed Heat. The addition of EA Play to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate was announced by Xbox boss Phil Spencer when Microsoft last month revealed release date, price and pre-order details for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

- Advertisement -

Spencer said: “To provide even more value, we are teaming up with Electronic Arts to provide Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members with an EA Play membership at no additional cost starting this holiday.

“This means Ultimate members can enjoy EA Play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Windows 10 PCs, and Xbox Game Pass for PC members get EA Play on Windows 10.

“In addition to the 100+ games in the Xbox Game Pass library today, Ultimate and PC members will be able to play more than 60 of EA’s biggest and best console and PC games like FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat, as well as titles from some of EA’s most popular franchises like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Skate, and The Sims.

“Some of the best EA Play games will also be available for Ultimate members to play on Android devices from the cloud at no additional cost.”

The Xbox Series X is priced at £449 while the Xbox Series S is £249.

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about.

This article was written completely independently, see more details here.

Source:Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAirbnb blocks US Halloween bookings over party fears
Next articleTrump Tests Positive for Covid-19, Schools Navigate Reopening, and More Coronavirus News

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Crash Bandicoot 4 plays best on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X

Newslanes - 0
Activision impressed us with the brilliant Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 and with the new Crash Bandicoot 4 - It's About Time, it looks...
Read more
Gaming

Xbox Insider Release Notes – Beta (2010.201001-0000)

Newslanes - 0
Hey Xbox Insiders! We have a new Xbox One update preview coming to the Beta ring. It’s important we note that some updates made...
Read more
Gaming

Inside Xbox Series X Optimized: The Falconeer

Newslanes - 0
Will Tuttle, Xbox Wire Editor in ChiefWhen it launches on November 10, Xbox Series X will be the most powerful console the world has...
Read more
Gaming

Choose Your Wings in Star Wars: Squadrons, Available Now on Xbox One

Newslanes - 0
Daniel Steinholtz, Editorial Writer, EAIt’s time for takeoff in Star Wars: Squadrons! Feel the adrenaline rush of first-person multiplayer dogfights and a thrilling Star...
Read more
Gaming

Best gaming headset 2020 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Switch

Newslanes - 0
A good pair of headphones is key to victory in many games - particularly shooters like Valorant, Fortnite and CSGO - where hearing a...
Read more
Gaming

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time review – a flawed gem

Newslanes - 0
There are moments in Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time where you will come to a crossroads. Not the literal kind, of which there...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Love Letter: Is It Time to Break Up?

Fashion Newslanes - 0
Charanna AlexanderAs that old song goes, “breaking up is hard to do,” especially during a global pandemic. While ending things with a partner might...
Read more

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Confirmed team news and Premier League score updates

Sports Newslanes - 0
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - Premier League LIVE -Score updates to appear here from 12.30pm TEAM NEWS Chelsea starting XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho,...
Read more

The Real Nightmare Scenario: A Sick Mike Pence

US Newslanes - 0
Garrett M. Graff Given the current makeup of the executive branch, it’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: